South Otago High make strong start to season with win in Central

Photo: Getty Images

South Otago High School have made it two-from-two to start their season.

They made the trip to Central Otago at the weekend and returned home victorious after beating Cromwell College 36-3 in the Southern schools division two (blue pool) game.

Karius Booth — who has also been starring on the rugby league scene with the Warriors under-17 team — got South Otago on the board when he scored in the opening five minutes.

The South Otago fullback was also solid with the boot throughout the game banging over three conversions.

Cromwell centre Baxter Dimond kicked a penalty to round out the opening 10 minutes and South Otago led 5-3.

South Otago scored twice through the middle of the opening half and then centre Wyatt Shanks scored for South Otago to lead 24-3 at halftime.

The visitors continued their flurry in the second half with prop Kane Benington and replacement Hunter Thomson scoring tries. South Otago kept the home side scoreless in the second half.

South Otago also beat King’s 2nds 24-12 last week.

In the other blue pool game, Menzies scored a runaway 53-15 win against St Kevin’s at home. Taieri v King’s 2nds was postponed due to illness and injury.

In division two maroon pool games, Southland Boys’ 2nds beat Dunstan 21-7, Mt Aspiring scored a 38-3 victory against John McGlashan 2nds and Waitaki Boys’ won 31-15 against Central Southland.

Nothing could separate John McGlashan and King’s, who settled for a 13-13 draw in division one.

Wakatipu thumped Otago Boys’ 2nds 31-5 and Otago Boys’ beat Southland Boys’ 33-24 earlier in the week.