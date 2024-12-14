Massey, Fergusson link up

Prime minister William Massey (left) welcomes newly-arrived governor-general Sir Charles Fergusson (right), watched by Lady Alice Fergusson and cabinet minister Sir Francis Bell. — Otago Witness, 23.12.1924

New GG worthy of regard

Wellington, December 13: The weather for the landing of the new Governor-general and his wife and daughter remained boisterous, and at 1pm it was decided to hold the swearing-in ceremony in the Legislative Council Chamber instead of outside the parliamentary buildings. At the actual moment of their Excellencies coming ashore the rain ceased and the sun shone out. The actual landing took place about 10 o’clock, a salute of 19 guns being fired from Pipitea Point. The Prime Minister and Sir Robert Stout (in his capacity as Administrator of the Government) were present to welcome Sir Charles and Lady Fergusson.

New Zealand has not had to dispense for long with the services of a Governor-General, and a few weeks only have separated the departure of Viscount Jellicoe and the arrival of his successor. The welcome that was accorded to Sir Charles Fergusson at Wellington on Saturday will be cordially echoed throughout the dominion.

The people of the dominion may well take pride in the military record of their new Governor-General, even as it was a source of pride to them to have amongst them as his Majesty’s representative an Admiral of the Fleet whose name is world-famous. All that they have read about the Vice-regal representative who now takes his place among them has been calculated to commend him exceedingly to their regard. — editorial

Justice of the peas

Before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM, two well-dressed boys 12 and 15 years of age respectively were charged with having stolen peas to the value of 3 shillings sixpence from a Chinaman’s garden. The boys admitted their guilt. Sub-inspector Fraser stated that the two boys had been given 1s to buy some peas, and had gone to the Chinaman’s garden, and were helping themselves when the owner came out and caught them. The older of the two was going to keep the shilling in order to purchase a battery for an electric torch. The juvenile probation officer (Mr Lock) stated that the boys had good parents and good homes. Mr Bartholomew expressed regret at seeing two such bright, intelligent boys in court on a charge of theft. They had already been punished, and under the circumstances he would admonish and discharge them.

Self-cleaning car paint

There are several makes of cars in Auckland to be seen now which have been painted by the new process recently developed extensively in America and other countries, from the experience gained with the aeroplane dopes during the war. The surface obtained by the use of these materials is so hard that it cannot be scratched with road dust. Mud can be removed after drying on and being left for several weeks without danger of damaging the surface.

Police officer hurt on duty

A telephone call from the Savoy buildings about 2 o’clock yesterday morning brought a number of policemen there in search of a mythical burglar. Unfortunately the incident was not without its serious side, for Constable Allsop, in negotiating the roof, fell through the glass of one of the skylights and sustained a severe gash on his thigh and another on his head, necessitating his removal to the Hospital. Had it not been for the bars across the aperture he would undoubtedly have fallen on to the floor below. — ODT, 15.12.1924

Compled by Peter Dowden