Navy blue spectacle

Sailors of the Royal Navy New Zealand Squadron flagship HMS Dunedin parade in Princes St, Dunedin. Otago Witness, 28.4.1925

The officers and crew of HMS Dunedin had another busy day yesterday.

The principal feature of the day, so far as the general public was concerned, was a route march by a section of the ship’s company through the city. At 9.30am 120 men, bearing arms and headed by the cruiser’s band, marched from the Rattray Street wharf, along Cumberland and Lower High streets, Stuart, George, Hanover, King, and Frederick streets, thence through George and Princes streets to the Oval. The spectacle presented was an imposing one, and large crowds viewed the march from every street corner and the sidewalks.

On arrival at the Oval, shortly after 10am, the men engaged in company drill for about 20 minutes. These evolutions were watched by a large number of spectators and were favourably commented upon.

The men returned to the ship by way of Princes and Rattray streets, followed by a large crowd, the march selections played by the band and the blue uniforms of the sailors acting like a magnet.

More attending kindy

For 35 years the work of the Free Kindergarten Association has been carried on in Dunedin, and it is gratifying to state that interest in the work is spreading and the attendance of children in the schools is increasing. Comparatively few of the children in Dunedin have so far been able to benefit by this wonderful training.

It is very much desired to open new kindergartens in different localities as soon as the necessary funds are in sight. The roll numbers in all the kindergartens are increasing, Caversham, Kaikorai, and St Kilda having "waiting" lists.

Stitches in time

The Dunedin Hospital Guild’s total number of garments made during the year was 243.

For the children's ward, 40 garments were sent, and comprise the following: 18 pairs of bath slippers, four dressing gowns and 18 dressing jackets.

The garments sent to the matron of the James Powell Rest Home for use of the inmates consisted of: 32 vests, eight pairs of knickers, 70 night dresses, 11 pairs of bloomers, six pairs of slippers, six face cloths and some wool.

All proceeds to charity

A gracious act was performed by Miss Alfaretta Hallam, the eminent psychologist, at the conclusion of her address in the Art Gallery Hall last evening. She announced that she usually took up a collection to assist in defraying expenses, but she had been in the building the day before when the caretaker of the hall, Mr Edward Patchett, had dropped dead. It had come to her knowledge that his widow was ill and in straitened circumstances, and she had decided to hand the entire proceeds of the collection to Mrs Patchett.

The audience responded liberally and accorded Miss Hallam a round of applause for her praiseworthy act. The sum of £10 8s was collected and will be duly handed to Mrs Patchett.

Winter trains cut back

"A very careful check has been kept on the passenger traffic for some time past on the express trains in the south," said Hon J.G. Coates (Minister of Railways), "as it was my intention to retain the daily express service between Invercargill and Christchurch throughout the year if there were any indication that the volume of traffic would reasonably justify the service.

Unfortunately, however, the passenger traffic immediately preceding Easter was well within the scope of last winter's service, and there appears to be no alternative but to agree to the reduction of express services to the usual winter timetable."

— ODT, 28.5.25 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)