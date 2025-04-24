Search continues for Hudson

The cliff at Wharekuri, close to Kurow where Olive Rutherford was found near car wreckage on April 22, 1925. — Otago Witness, 5.5.1925

Day evokes memories

The motor accident which occurred between Kurow and Omarama is surrounded with a great deal of mystery. To-day a large party of police, including Inspector Willis, Senior Sergeant Shanahan, and detectives have been engaged investigating and searching for Philip Hudson. The spot where the motor car was found is at the foot of a steep declivity. The Waitaki River is some distance away. A man’s hat has been discovered near the car, also a handkerchief saturated with blood. It is thought that Hudson may have got into the river and been drowned. The girl, Miss Olive Rutherford, is still unconscious, and is in a critical condition. An operation was performed on her this morning. She was found to be suffering from a compound fracture of the skull and also abrasions about the body. There is a deep puncture in her forehead. The doctors state that there is just a chance of her recovery. All sorts of wild rumours were in circulation to-day, but for these there appears to be no foundation. The search will be continued in the hope of finding Hudson, but the worst fears for his safety are entertained.

In the record that memory holds of ten years back, the drear time from which we date the name "Anzac," two things stand out, — first, the conscript procession month by month through the streets from the Drill Hall to the railway station, volunteers and conscripts not yet in khaki, young men with set face, looking neither right nor left, carrying each of them a pitiful bag or bundle, here and there a girl clinging to the arm of brother or sweetheart, and marching with the rest. At the head a band drumming and tooting some meaningless conventional music; — they never would play what I suggested, "The Girl I Left Behind Me," and "When Johnny Comes Marching Home." I don't remember that there was any cheering from the crowds that lined the footpaths; we lifted our hats as at a passing funeral; and we felt as the Athenians in the mythical story felt when sending away at the due intervals the stipulated tribute of young men and maidens to be devoured by the Minotaur of Crete. The other outstanding memory is the daily casualty list. Daily, was it? — we certainly looked for it every day. And with what sinking of the heart! — by ‘Civis’

Thoughts for Anzac Day 2025?

For most people "Anzac," however comprehensive the connotation of the word may be, spells "Gallipoli," and is fraught with the imperishable memories of a gloriously forlorn crusade. Controversy continues. Not a year passes without the appearance of some book or series of correspondence canvassing the origin and strategy and tactics of the expedition. And controversy is not likely to cease. It is not many months since the publication of an expert volume dealing critically with the circumstances of Wellington's Peninsula campaign; and, if the analogy is reliable, the military students of the twenty-first century will concern themselves with the problems of a later and perhaps not less arresting Peninsula enterprise. — editorial

Wagging singers’ days numbered

It was reported at last night's meeting of the Exhibition directors that there were 17 members of the choir whose attendances were very unsatisfactory. The matter was referred to the Music Committee, with power to act.

Fish are jumping

The annual run of quinnat salmon is now taking place (states our Cromwell correspondent). Many fish have been seen in the river at Cromwell, but as it is fairly high it is difficult to compare the run with that of other years.

Fiji leprosarium takes NZers

Some time ago it was announced that an arrangement would be arrived at with the Fijian Government for the concentration of all lepers from the British colonies in the Pacific at Mokagai, the leper station in Fiji. On Quail Island, in Lyttelton Harbour, there are seven lepers. The Minister of Health (Sir Maui Pomare) stated to-day that it had been decided to close the Quail Island station and transfer the lepers from there within the next two or three months. The cost of their maintenance at Fiji would be borne by the New Zealand Government. All the patients had consented to go to Fiji. — ODT, 24.4.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden