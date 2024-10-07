Southland run riot as Bekhuis enters record books

Josh Bekhuis was not the only one breaking records on Saturday.

The Southland stalwart brought up his 144th game, surpassing Jason Rutledge to become the province’s most-capped player.

The Stags produced their game of the season to beat North Harbour 59-35 at the aptly named Bekhuis Park in Invercargill to cap the occasion.

His team-mates were not to be outdone and broke a bunch of records of their own.

It was the Stags’ highest score and most tries (nine) in a game, Byron Smith bagged the most conversions with seven, and rising hooker Jack Taylor scored the most tries for a forward with his hat-trick.

Southland also finished the season with 37 tries, their most in an NPC season.

Everything went right for Southland — especially in the first half, when they jumped to a 33-0 lead inside 27 minutes.

Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa crashed over and Michael Manson darted 60m down the flank to put Lachie Albert in off the back of an inside ball.

Taylor then went on an unstoppable run to complete a hat-trick, and Rory van Vugt scored another try.

The Stags played with flair and brilliance across the park, which was met with delight from their home crowd faithful.

North Harbour had no answers and scored their first points minutes before halftime through Bryn Hall.

But the Stags did not let North Harbour get the last word of the first half, and Tupou-Ta’eiloa stole the ball and scored to give his side a 47-7 lead at halftime.

North Harbour had a better start to the second spell through All Black Mark Te’lea, but the Stags hit back through Faletoi Peni.

The visitors scored twice in the final quarter to claw back a respectable scoreline, but the damage was done early from the Stags.

Southland ended their campaign with three wins — two more than last year — from 10 games, and finished 12th, up from 14th last season.

NPC

The scores

Southland 59

Jack Taylor 3, Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa 2, Lachie Albert, Rory van Vugt, Faletoi Peni, Jake Strachan tries; Byron Smith 7 con.

North Harbour 35

Bryn Hall, Mark Tele’a, Bryn Gordon, James Little, Sam Slade tries; Tane Edmed 5 con.

Halftime: Southland 41-7.