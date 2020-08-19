Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Fans fuming over Aaron Smith snub

    Aaron Smith walks off after playing his 150th game following the round 10 Super Rugby Aotearoa...
    Aaron Smith walks off after playing his 150th game following the round 10 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty Images
    For anyone who watched Super Rugby Aotearoa action over the past few months it was clear that Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith had yet again reached another level of class.

    The All Blacks veteran was named MVP by NZME's Christopher Reive in our end of season review, while fellow rugby writer Liam Napier also praised the halfback's performances for the Highlanders.

    But according to the official Super Rugby twitter account, Smith wasn't the form halfback of the competition. That instead went to fellow All Black TJ Perenara.

    Five Crusaders players made the team of the year along with five Blues players, four of which are in the forwards. The Chiefs surprisingly had more players than the Highlanders despite failing to record a victory in the competition.

    Fans on social media seemed perplexed by the Smith snub.

     

     

