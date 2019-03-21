Sunwolves to play in second tier: report

Jason Emery on the run for the Sunwolves against the Blues earlier this season. Photo: Getty Images

The Sunwolves may yet live on.

Reports from the Sydney Morning Herald this morning suggest the franchise may be one of several in a new Asian Super Rugby competition.

The competition would be Sanzaar-endorsed and act as a second tier to the existing Super Rugby competition.

That comes a day after reports the Sunwolves would be axed from Super Rugby following the 2020 season.

A Fiji team would also be involved in the competition, which would work in conjunction with Andrew Forrest's Global Rapid Rugby.

That would include the Western Force, as well as clubs from Samoa, Hong Kong and Singapore.

There was potential for clubs from Malaysia and another from Australia, possibly a Hunter Valley-based team, to be added.

Sanzaar will officially announce its plans for Super Rugby on Friday.