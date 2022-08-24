Umaga-Jensen out for two weeks

Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Photo: Getty Images

Otago emerged from storm week with three wins from three games.

But the eight-day stretch claimed a toll.

Powerhouse second five Thomas Umaga-Jensen has picked up a groin strain and will miss the next two weeks.

He limped off just before halftime during the 37-32 win over Southland in Invercargill.

Umaga-Jensen has been in dominant form during the opening rounds of the NPC.

When he is not busting tackles or making offloads, he has been getting himself over the ball and snaffling turnovers.

The Highlanders midfielder has arguably been Otago’s best player, but he will miss the important game against Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday evening.

Both sides lead their respective pool and a win would greatly enhance the quarterfinal prospects of each team.

Otago has an excellent replacement in Ray Nu’u. The Green Island midfielder has impressed when he has had opportunities.

Classy winger Jona Nareki was another victim of storm week. He hobbled off with ankle injury during the 25-19 win over Tasman in Dunedin.

He has a high ankle sprain and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. That takes Nareki out of contention until the semifinals.