Stallions in saddle for club title

The Alhambra-Union Stallions could run away with the club title today if recent form is any guide.

The Stallions have won their past five games on the trot — pun absolutely intended — and will play the Kia Toa Tigers in the final at Montecillo this afternoon.

The Tigers proved toothless when the sides met last weekend.

The Stallions posted a crushing 70-26 win.

As dress rehearsals go, it was a smash hit for Alhambra-Union.

They led 36-16 at the break and carried on piling on the points.

But the game between the two teams earlier in the month was a tight affair.

The Stallions trailed 24-18 at halftime, but posted 16 unanswered points to win 34-24.

They have a talented lineup but will lean on utility forward Israel Otunuku to make the hard yards up the middle of the paddock.

Halfback Jerome Buckley-Fa’atoia has a quality passing game and sets the tone for the backline, while fullback Kobe Tuhakaraina is a threat.

He hits the line hard and looks for an opportunity to use his pace.

Keenan Masina is the main playmaker for the Tigers. He is a hard runner and very skilful.

Fullback Mavae Manuika is a potent force out wide, and lock Sefo Muasika will hit the ball up with some heat.

University and South Pacific were scheduled to meet in the playoff for third and fourth last night.

South Pacific have had a tough season, with just one win from their six round-robin fixtures.

University posted a record of three wins and three losses.

They were the only team to beat Alhambra-Union, posting a 52-20 win in the opening round and they beat South Pacific twice, including a rollicking 60-0 win last weekend.