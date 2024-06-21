Who will make cut for Razor?

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua makes a break Razor’s gang will finally get together when new coach Scott Robertson names his first squad on Monday. Hayden Meikle assesses the contenders.

Give us a bolter, Razor.

Departures and injuries mean there are some holes to fill in a 32-man squad to play the two-test series against England, starting in Dunedin on July 6, and the test against Fiji in San Diego.

There are plenty of fringe All Blacks and past internationals around, but there is nothing like hearing a completely unexpected name to get the place buzzing.

It is assumed Robertson will name a squad of 32 with an 18-14 split. Some who miss out will then be named in the Maori All Blacks.

Time to make some semi-educated guesses.

HOOKERS

Chiefs star Samisoni Taukei’aho is injured and Dane Coles is in Japan, so there are two spots open to join the established Codie Taylor. Asafo Aumua waltzes back in after his spectacular season for the Hurricanes. But the third hooker, yikes. Taylor’s Crusaders back-up, George Bell, is highly rated but very young. Blues veteran Ricky Riccitelli could provide a heart-warming story.

PROPS

Nepo Laulala has gone to France, but this otherwise looks like an area of stability for forwards coach Jason Ryan. Highlanders captain-in-waiting Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax will resume their partnership, Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams continue their development, and Ofa Tu’ungafasi is a solid performer. Xavier Numia was looking odds-on for his first call-up until he got injured, while George Dyer and Aidan Ross are Chiefs who would not let the side down. George Bower is a quiet achiever. Joe Moody’s time has passed. Tevita Mafileo is an outside chance at some stage.

Blues lock Sam Darry leaps for a lineout takes during a training session. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick. Too easy ... oh. The great men have gone and we just have to deal with that. Still, this is unquestionably the area of most concern. Scott Barrett is the first name picked, and will surely be captain. Now to keep him healthy and out of trouble. Patrick Tuipolotu is a guaranteed selection if he is still standing after the Super Rugby final, and Tupou Vaa’i is ready for more action. The fourth lock? Throw a dart. Josh Lord is injured and Naitoa Ah Kuoi seems out of favour. Blues youngster Sam Darry has potential, Isaia Walker-Leawere has shone for the Canes, and Quinten Strange is a solid option from Razor country. Highlanders favourite Fabian Holland is still a year away from eligibility.

LOOSE FORWARDS

Shannon Frizell is gone and Sam Cane is injured. Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i and probably Samipeni Finau pick themselves, and Hoskins Sotutu simply must be recalled after an outstanding season for the Blues. That leaves possibly only one place. Ethan Blackadder spends too much time on the sidelines but his qualities are known, and Robertson will like him. Peter Lakai and Brayden Iose would be worthy selections. It is possibly a shade too soon for Wallace Sititi, while Luke Jacobson has never fully convinced. Cullen Grace remains something of a what-if player, while Highlanders fans likely have to get used to the fact Billy Harmon will not be an All Black.

HALFBACKS

Aaron Smith has (sob) gone to Japan, and rising star Cam Roigard is injured. TJ Perenara will get his recall, and the form of Cortez Ratima at the Chiefs is too compelling to ignore. Noah Hotham is clearly bound for a black jersey, but this might come down to a straight shootout between Blues No9 Finlay Christie and Highlanders jack-in-the-box Folau Fakatava. You get the feeling Robertson and company will favour Christie. Sigh.

FIRST FIVES

No Richie Mo’unga, much as the coach tried to get him back from Japan. Damian McKenzie deserves to have a run in the No10 jersey, and Beauden Barrett comes back from sabbatical to provide cover. Stephen Perofeta has the ability but might have to keep waiting. Cameron Millar is a great lad, but Highlanders fans need to give him a chance to develop.

Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor charges through a tackle

Three reasonably obvious selections in Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown. And it seems likely Billy Proctor will earn his first cap after plenty of good form for the Hurricanes. Dallas McLeod has fallen off the radar, David Havili has had an unusual season, and Quinn Tupaea probably needs more rugby.

OUTSIDE BACKS

Will Jordan is injured but the stocks are still healthy. Bear in mind Beauden Barrett is also seen as a fullback option. Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke have been excellent for the Blues and will be the starting wingers, and Emoni Narawa has been good value for the Chiefs. Sevu Reece was the one shining light for the Crusaders — and has bizarrely signed for Southland — and is too good to leave out. Shaun Stevenson has a lot to

offer. Might be no room for Ruben Love, whose form dipped just a little for the Hurricanes at the crunch end of the season.

All Blacks

Possible squad



Hookers: Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, George Bell.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipolotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry.

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Samipeni Finau, Ethan Blackadder.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Finlay Christie, Cortez Ratima.

First fives: Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett.

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor.

Outside backs: Mark Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Sevu Reece, Shaun Stevenson.