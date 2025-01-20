Humer to step back, Fairweather to move

Dunedin swimming coach Lars Humer oversees his squad at Moana Pool. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin swimming coach Lars Humer is stepping back from international coaching, and the city's star swimmer is set to head north in his wake.

Two-time Olympian and world champion Erika Fairweather will move to Auckland, to be coached by new national head coach Graham Hill, at the North Shore Swimming Club.

The move follows an announcement that Humer will retain his role as head of Swim Dunedin, but will no longer travel and coach internationally.

Humer returned home to Dunedin in 2018, after coaching in both Ireland and the United Kingdom, and very quickly re-established Dunedin's reputation as a swimming destination.

He became the national head coach, attracting several big names to the city, while retaining local stars Fairweather and Caitlin Deans.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work with elite athletes, it’s definitely better than a real job,” said Humer.

“I’ve dedicated the last 25 years to High Performance sport and the Olympic calendar and coached at three Olympic and two Paralympic Games. I’m in my 60s now so I decided it’s time to catch my breath and do some things for me.”

Humer has been one of New Zealand's elite coaches since the late 1970s. He began his career in Dunedin, under the tutelage of Duncan Laing, who went on to coach Olympic champion Danyon Loader.

He notably travelled to both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games with the New Zealand team, and is a three-time Swimming New Zealand coach of the year.

Swimming New Zealand CEO Steve Johns paid tribute to Humer.

“Lars has been an absolute stalwart of swimming in New Zealand,” said Johns.

“He has been a huge part of our success on the world stage and has fostered a love of swimming in the hundreds of swimmers that he’s coached.

“We cannot thank him enough for his contribution and are extremely pleased he will remain involved at a domestic level.”

