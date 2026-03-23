Swimmers make the most of home pool

Moana Pool was a hive of activity at the weekend as rising swimmers made a splash.

Hundreds of swimmers from Auckland to Invercargill flocked to Dunedin for the national division II swimming championships at Moana Pool.

Otago was well-represented across the three days with 48 swimmers from Alexandra, Cromwell, Oamaru, Queenstown, South Otago, Taieri Wanaka and Dunedin clubs, Kiwi and Neptune representing the region.

Otago’s rising swimmers punched well above their weight as usual and made

the most of their home conditions.

They achieved more than 50 podium finishes, 100 personal best times and more than 15 athletes qualified for the national age group championships, being held in Hawke’s Bay next month.

The championships wrapped up last night.