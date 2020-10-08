Two Otago records set at nationals

Caitlin Deans. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago swimmers have made a strong start as national competition returns in the pool.

Medals and records featured at the national short course championships in Hamilton which began on Tuesday.

Neptune’s Caitlin Deans began with an open women’s gold medal, and broke her own Otago senior women’s record in the process.

Her time of 16min 20.90sec left her 15sec ahead of second-placed Ruby Heath in the 1500m freestyle.

It also took 2sec off her Otago record.

Jessica Scott (Neptune) also claimed a medal-record double.

She was first in the 17-18 years 200m butterfly, before swimming 2min 17.63sec to claim second in the open grade, also breaking the Otago 18-years record.

Ciara Smith, who represents Northwave but is a student in Dunedin, finished second in the open women’s 100m breaststroke in a time of 1min 09.34sec.

Neptune’s Ezekiel Pine claimed bronze in a tight men’s 100m backstroke race, finishing in 55.19sec.

Junior world champion freestyler Erika Fairweather went very close to winning an open backstroke medal.

Her 1min 01.97sec left her just 0.07sec off bronze, but she still claimed the 16-years title and the Otago 16-years record.

Wanaka’s Benjamin Silipo had a similarly strong start, finishing first and second in the 15-years age group’s 800m freestyle and 200m butterfly respectively.