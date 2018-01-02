Defending champ out of ASB Classic

Lauren Davis was beaten in straight sets in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

Defending tennis champion Lauren Davis has failed at the first hurdle at the ASB Classic.

The 24-year-old American went on a magical run in 2017 to capture her first WTA Tour title in Auckland, but she could not find that level to begin the 2018 season.

Her tournament only lasted 63 minutes today, as she was emphatically swatted 6-1, 6-2 by compatriot Sachia Vickery.

Davis' serve let her down, holding serve just twice in the encounter, and winning just 41% of points on serve, including only three points on second serve.

Her defeat means she will not join an exclusive club of back-to-back ASB Classic winners, with only two women - Patty Fendick and Eleni Daniilidou - having triumphed twice in succession.

Vickery (22) progressed through qualifying without losing a set. She will play an unseeded opponent in the second round, going up against the winner of the clash between Veronica Cepede Royg and Lara Arruabarrena.

Sixth seed Yulia Putinseva is also out - beaten 6-3 6-3 by Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure on an outside court, while German seventh seed Mona Barthel fell to experienced American Varvara Lepchenko.

Day One was completed at 1.21am today, when second seed Julia Goerges defeated Monica Puig in a quality three-set battle, after rain delayed play.