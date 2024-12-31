Raducanu, Mertens pull out of ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu has been dealt another injury blow, pulling out of the ASB Classic in Auckland ahead of her opening match. File photo: Getty Images

The ASB Classic women's tournament has been dealt a massive blow, with injuries causing the late withdrawal of two big-name players.

Elise Mertens from Belgium and Emma Raducanu from Great Britain have both withdrawn with injuries ahead of their opening games in the tournament.

Raducanu has suffered a back injury and while she had hoped for a speedy recovery, it has not improved sufficiently for her to compete.

The British star was set to play her opening round match against American Robin Montgomery on Tuesday evening.

"I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here. But unfortunately, I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time," said Raducanu.

Mertens, the world number 21 ranked female, also withdrew Tuesday morning ahead of her first-round match.

"I am sorry not to play my singles due to an injury," Mertens said. "I wish the tournament all the best and hope to be back next year."

Their places have been taken by Mai Hontama from Japan and Jodie Burrage from Great Britain respectively.

It's more bad news for the tournament, after Kiwi hopeful and world number 40 Lulu Sun lost her first round match yesterday to Canadian Rebecca Marino.