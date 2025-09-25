Blooming good flowers impress at spring show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Daffodils dominated but there was also an excellent lineup of other bulbs, cut flowers, bonsai and floral art, show manager Neil Judd said.
The premier exhibit was a Eckedos daffodil, entered by Shirley Hollever, of Waitaki, who has moved many of her father, John’s, top-notch bulbs from the North Island where he had been a major grower.
Mr Hollever described Mr Brown’s entry of vases each with seven daffodil stems as "stunning" and a "superb entry".
Mr Brown was recently awarded life membership of the society for his 40 years of service.
Jeannette and John Cuthbertson, of Hinds, found the journey south well worth the trip, taking home several awards for Mr Cuthbertson’s daffodils, a first in floral art for Mrs Cuthbertson and the premier award for a bulb other than a daffodil.
Their winning entry was the unusual South African Veltheimia bracteata, whose tall, pink flower spike attracted lots of attention.