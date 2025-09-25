Blooming good flowers impress at spring show

Dunedin attendees Cheryl Ross and Barbara Sanderson admire some of the beautiful daffodils at last weekend’s Dunedin Horticultural Society Spring Show. PHOTOS: GILLIAN VINE

The biggest number of entries since 2018 delighted organisers of the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s spring show at the weekend.

Daffodils dominated but there was also an excellent lineup of other bulbs, cut flowers, bonsai and floral art, show manager Neil Judd said.

Alan Brown, of Milburn, with one of the vases of daffodils the judge called "a superb entry" at last weekend’s Dunedin Horticultural Society Spring Show.

He and his wife, Julie, found time to enter their own flowers and won numerous prizes.

The premier exhibit was a Eckedos daffodil, entered by Shirley Hollever, of Waitaki, who has moved many of her father, John’s, top-notch bulbs from the North Island where he had been a major grower.

Jeanette Cuthbertson, of Hinds, with her Veltheimia bracteata, which was judged best bulb other than a daffodil at the show.

Mr Hollever, of Levin, judged at the show and was impressed with the fine daffodils of Alan Brown. The Milburn man took several awards for his blooms.

Mr Hollever described Mr Brown’s entry of vases each with seven daffodil stems as "stunning" and a "superb entry".

Mr Brown was recently awarded life membership of the society for his 40 years of service.

Shirley Hollever, of Waitaki, took top honours in the Dunedin Horticultural Society Spring Show with this Eckedos daffodil.

Secretary Susan Bagley was similarly honoured for what she called "20-odd years" of involvement.

Jeannette and John Cuthbertson, of Hinds, found the journey south well worth the trip, taking home several awards for Mr Cuthbertson’s daffodils, a first in floral art for Mrs Cuthbertson and the premier award for a bulb other than a daffodil.

Their winning entry was the unusual South African Veltheimia bracteata, whose tall, pink flower spike attracted lots of attention.