Book space to encourage reading for pleasure

A section of the Slice of Life exhibition space is dedicated to a pop-up reading zone, led by (from left) Dunedin City Council Ara Toi creative partnerships manager Kirsty Glengarry and National Library facilitators Bridget Schaumann and Maxine Ramsay. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A pop-up reading space within the Slice of Life exhibition space aims to encourage young visitors to read for pleasure.

The initiative is part of the Read Share Grow project, which, for the past two years, has worked to support reading among children aged 3 to 7 years in the South Dunedin area.

The pop-up reading zone has been established by Dunedin City Council Ara Toi creative partnerships manager Kirsty Glengarry and National Library services to schools facilitators Bridget Schaumann and Maxine Ramsay.

It includes a comfortable seating area, information displays, and books for families to look at during their visit to the larger exhibition.

Ms Glengarry said the pop-up reading zone was a great opportunity to promote the Read Share Grow project.

“This is a fabulous project to be part of and aligns beautifully with the South Dunedin Library and Community Centre which is scheduled to open in 2023-24,” Ms Glengarry said.

Evidence from the Dunedin Study showed the importance of reading for educational and employment outcomes and earning potential as adults.

Read Share Grow has distributed 10,000 books through schools, early childhood centres, businesses, community groups and events in the South Dunedin area.

Ms Schaumann said the project had been very well received by families, groups and organisations in South Dunedin.

"It is exciting to think about all the benefits for young readers and their families,’’ she said.

"Reading should be fun, an enjoyable moment of sharing stories with people who love you.”

The reading zone will be available until July 18.