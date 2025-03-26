Broad spectrum of shows highlighted at Fringe Awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Dunedin Fringe Festival 2025 wrapped up on Sunday with the Fringe Awards Night, honouring shows across the broad spectrum of the successful 10-day festival.
The award winners were:
Visual art — Art at Heart: Kids Exhibition, curated by Sylvie Wardell, 11.
Dance/physical theatre — Only Bones, by Daniel Nodder
Comedy — Just Eat The Damn Sausage, by Harriet Moir
Music — Space Hole musical comedy
Theatre — Babyface, by Nick Tipa
Best poster — Ah, Jaysus!
Outstanding performance — Daniel Nodder
Favorite comedian — Alan McElroy
Emerging talent — Tom Knowles for Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical
Most accessible event — ASMR Hour and The Tiny Show
Outstanding design — The Tiny Show
Technical achievement — SoliloQueens (+ Kings): Act 2
UNESCO City of Literature Beyond Words award — Babyface, Nick Tipa
Most promising Pacific artist — Ravi the Poet
Most promising Māori artist — Nick Tipa
Phil Davison special contribution to festival life — Liz McCarthy & Vanessa Adey
Warwick Broadhead memorial award — BRinG bAcK ThE STaR FOunTAIn
NZ Fringe touring award — Just Eat the Damn Sausage, Harriet Moir
Runner up Best in Fringe — Only Bones, Daniel Nodder
Best in Fringe — Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical