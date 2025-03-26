Broad spectrum of shows highlighted at Fringe Awards

The Dunedin Fringe Festival 2025 wrapped up on Sunday with the Fringe Awards Night, honouring shows across the broad spectrum of the successful 10-day festival.



The award winners were:



Visual art — Art at Heart: Kids Exhibition, curated by Sylvie Wardell, 11.

Dance/physical theatre — Only Bones, by Daniel Nodder

Comedy — Just Eat The Damn Sausage, by Harriet Moir

Music — Space Hole musical comedy

Theatre — Babyface, by Nick Tipa

Best poster — Ah, Jaysus!

Outstanding performance — Daniel Nodder

Favorite comedian — Alan McElroy

Emerging talent — Tom Knowles for Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical

Most accessible event — ASMR Hour and The Tiny Show

Outstanding design — The Tiny Show

Technical achievement — SoliloQueens (+ Kings): Act 2

UNESCO City of Literature Beyond Words award — Babyface, Nick Tipa

Most promising Pacific artist — Ravi the Poet

Most promising Māori artist — Nick Tipa

Phil Davison special contribution to festival life — Liz McCarthy & Vanessa Adey

Warwick Broadhead memorial award — BRinG bAcK ThE STaR FOunTAIn

NZ Fringe touring award — Just Eat the Damn Sausage, Harriet Moir

Runner up Best in Fringe — Only Bones, Daniel Nodder

Best in Fringe — Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical