Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Broad spectrum of shows highlighted at Fringe Awards

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    The Dunedin Fringe Festival 2025 wrapped up on Sunday with the Fringe Awards Night, honouring shows across the broad spectrum of the successful 10-day festival.


    The award winners were:


    Visual art  — Art at Heart: Kids Exhibition, curated by Sylvie Wardell, 11.
    Dance/physical theatre — Only Bones, by Daniel Nodder
    Comedy — Just Eat The Damn Sausage, by Harriet Moir
    Music — Space Hole musical comedy
    Theatre — Babyface, by Nick Tipa
    Best poster  — Ah, Jaysus!
    Outstanding performance — Daniel Nodder
    Favorite comedian — Alan McElroy
    Emerging talent — Tom Knowles for Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical 
    Most accessible event — ASMR Hour and The Tiny Show
    Outstanding design — The Tiny Show
    Technical achievement — SoliloQueens (+ Kings): Act 2
    UNESCO City of Literature Beyond Words award — Babyface, Nick Tipa
    Most promising Pacific artist — Ravi the Poet
    Most promising Māori artist — Nick Tipa
    Phil Davison special contribution to festival life — Liz McCarthy & Vanessa Adey
    Warwick Broadhead memorial award — BRinG bAcK ThE STaR FOunTAIn
    NZ Fringe touring award — Just Eat the Damn Sausage, Harriet Moir
    Runner up Best in Fringe — Only Bones, Daniel Nodder
    Best in Fringe — Roadkill: The Uber-Cool Musical

    Art at Heart: Kids Exhibition, curated by Sylvie Wardell, 11, won the Visual art category at the Dunedin Fringe Awards 2025. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON