Unique outlook revealed

Comedian James Keating brings his sharp wit and unique perspective to the Dunedin Fringe Festival this week.
Since his autism diagnosis, Keating has realised that while his short-circuiting brain can trip him up, it is also the source of his clever, funny one-liners.
Reflecting on his neurodivergent condition, Keating cannot help but see the funny side.
"I was diagnosed aged 46, so I’m glad they caught it early," he said in a statement.
He will treat Dunedin audiences to his "quick, intelligent rapier wit" for three nights in his "Autistic Flair" shows.
• Autistic Flair
Thursday to Sunday, March 20-22, 6.30pm at Knockabout Studio (@ the NAT), The Octagon. — APL