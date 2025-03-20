Unique outlook revealed

Stand-up comedian James Keating turns a late autism diagnosis into comedy gold for the Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Comedian James Keating brings his sharp wit and unique perspective to the Dunedin Fringe Festival this week.

Since his autism diagnosis, Keating has realised that while his short-circuiting brain can trip him up, it is also the source of his clever, funny one-liners.

Reflecting on his neurodivergent condition, Keating cannot help but see the funny side.

"I was diagnosed aged 46, so I’m glad they caught it early," he said in a statement.

He will treat Dunedin audiences to his "quick, intelligent rapier wit" for three nights in his "Autistic Flair" shows.

• Autistic Flair

Thursday to Sunday, March 20-22, 6.30pm at Knockabout Studio (@ the NAT), The Octagon. — APL