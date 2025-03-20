Fringe Festival reviews

The Dunedin Fringe Festival has been going strong for the past week, welcoming audiences to a broad range of shows, including comedy, theatre and visual arts.

The Star reporters Brenda Harwood and Sam Henderson have been out and about soaking up the atmosphere and joining audiences.

Here is a taste of the shows we have seen.

An Iliad

Multi-talented local performer Max Beal showcased impressive acting skills, and a prodigious memory, in a superb performance of An Iliad on Friday night at The Playhouse.

Presenting the modern play, inspired by Homer’s epic poem of the siege and fall of ancient Troy, Beal was joined on stage by musician Samuel Leaper, who created live sounds accompanying the piece.

An Iliad is an emotional rollercoaster of a piece, with humorous moments balancing pathos and horror, which was tackled by Beal with intelligence and skill.

William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar

Christchurch’s JMO Theatrics brought the bard’s vision of ancient Rome and its political machinations to life in a remarkable two-handed performance of Julius Caesar on Saturday at Hanover Hall.

Actors Elisa Jones and Josiah Moran divided up the large cast of characters between them, with director Khalil Qualls playing selected music and becoming a one-person political mob.

It was an entertaining approach to a much-loved play.

Rare Public Appearance of Miss Georgette Heyer

The wit and wisdom of mid-20th century English writer Georgette Heyer came to life in the hands of Dunedin actor/playwright Terry MacTavish and a pair of game actors in a return season of Rare Public Appearance of Miss Georgette Heyer.

Having researched and written the piece, MacTavish took on the role of the famously acerbic Heyer, while local actors Marama Grant and Ashley Stewart presented hilarious snippets of Heyer’s most famous love scenes in Sunday’s performance at Dunedin Public Library.

A large audience was thoroughly entertained.

Babyface

The weird and wonderful world of pro-wrestling featured in a rambunctious, physical performance by Babyface writer/performer Nick Tipa on Monday night at the New Athenaeum Theatre.

Directed by Sara Georgie, the show is a hilarious romp through the life and times of small-town New Zealand, through the eyes of 10-year-old wrestling fan "Whiplash" (real name Kahu).

The show is high energy, with a loveable character at its heart.

Overqualified

Sisters Joelle Peters and Hana Cadzow brought a jovial and jolly hockey sticks joie de vivre to their show Overqualified on Monday night at the Otago Polytechnic.

The show highlighted the absurdity of learning in a mock lecture environment.