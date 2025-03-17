Intriguing approach to Shakespeare

JMO Theatrics present William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar

Hanover Hall - Saturday, March 15

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

A remarkable two-handed performance of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, presented by Christchurch-based JMO Theatrics, brought the bard’s vision of ancient Rome and its political machinations to life during the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Dividing up the large cast of characters between them, actors Elisa Jones (Julius Caesar, Marc Antony, Cinna, Cinna the Poet, Octavius Caesar, Portia, and Calpurnia) and Josiah Moran (Marcus Brutus and Caius Cassius) performed almost the entire play— an impressive feat.

Switching quickly between characters, through quick shifts in costume elements and voices, and also holding one-on-one conversations with the aid of mirrors placed at each end of the traverse stage, Jones and Moran kept the action moving briskly along, while highlighting the emotional complexity of the action.

It was very cleverly done, although those who were less familiar with Julius Caesar and its plethora of political characters may have struggled a little to be sure who was who at times.

Director Khalil Qualls was busy in support, playing a selection of music and becoming a one-person political mob at heightened moments in the play. Set design by Matthew Lang enhanced the action.

Audience members were involved from time to time, given the task of handing over notes and scrolls, and joining in as members of the Roman populace, which added to the fun.

All in all, JMO Theatrics’ production of Julius Caesar was an entertaining and intriguing approach to tackling Shakespeare in these straitened economic times. Bravo!

William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar was staged at Hanover Hall on March 15 and 16.