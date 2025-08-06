Album review

MADONNA

Veronica Electronica.

When Madonna released Ray of Light in 1998, its fusion of trip-hop, techno, pop and more set a high watermark for her career. Veronica Electronica was the name Madonna gave to her alter ego while making the record; now, 27 years later, it titles a long-speculated remix album, supposedly designed to accompany the original but later shelved. However, in the intervening years most of the tracks have slowly been drip-fed into the public realm. It puts the release in a strange middle ground. BT & Sasha’s ravey rework of Drowned World/Substitute for Love is a promising opening, and you can imagine Fabien’s glitchy, unsettling mix of The Power of Good-Bye hitting well at the woozy 4am portion of the night. But nearly three decades on, Veronica has limited impact. — Lisa Wright The Observer