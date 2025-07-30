Saturday morning heroism in a world fit for Jetsons

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is not a flashy or over-the-top special effects extravaganza, the type we’ve become used to over 36 previous Marvel entries. Rather, it feels intimate in its own way, which is surprising considering its villain is a colossal being who devours planets whole and wants to consume Earth and then move forward on his path of intergalactic destruction.

The gang of Four is led by Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), who goes by Mister Fantastic, a supergenius scientist who, due to an incident in outer space, can now stretch his body like Silly Putty. He’s so low-key and dialled down in the role that it’s a running joke that people around him are always yawning when he’s talking.

In terms of Marvel, where personality is a superpower, he leaves a bit to be desired. Same goes for his three fellow partners, his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), who has the ability to make herself invisible; his best friend Ben Grimm (The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, in a mostly motion capture performance), who is made of rocks and possesses super strength; and hot-shot Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), who can fly and has the ability to set himself ablaze.

First Steps takes place in a Jetsons vision of the future-past, where it’s simultaneously 1960 and 2060, where midcentury modern design meets flying cars and friendly service robots. It’s this loving production design and the warmth of the world that gives First Steps its pizzazz, far more than any of its performances.

About this planet-eating business: Galactus (voiced by the gravelly Ralph Ineson) is a consumer of entire globes, and he has a hunger for Earth. The only thing that can stop him is Reed and Sue’s newborn baby boy.

Director Matt Shakman (WandaVision), working from a script credited to four writers, sets First Steps in motion and lets it move at its own pace. It’s a nimble, fleet-footed piece of entertainment, which never feels any weightier than a Saturday morning cartoon. In that sense, it feels like a win, or at least the first steps towards a much needed smaller, more manageable world of superhero film-making. — TCA