Inspired by drama to build model

Andy Blay examines his Downton Abbey-inspired model, which will be on display at The Southland Brick Show this weekend. Photo: Nina Tapu

A Southern Lego master will be bringing his Downton Abbey-inspired replica to Gore this weekend for The Southland Brick Show.

Andy Blay reconstructed the stately manor from the hit TV show by studying "a ton" of pictures, figuring out scale and giving it a go.

He also applied his building knowledge to the creation, having worked in construction 20 years ago, before his muscular dystrophy set in.

He said he no longer moves well, has a wheelchair and can not lift heavy weights, so Lego was "perfect" for his disability.

"It means I can sit in my office, in my wee shed down the back of my property and just toil away ... which I used to do with actual buildings," he said.

Winning the top prize at the Southland show last year for his replica of the Rainbow Warrior ship, Mr Blay was inspired for his next build by an unlikely obsession.

When his wife Jackie first suggested they watch Downton Abbey, Mr Blay’s response was "ugh", period dramas, not for me, but he was soon hooked.

"The writing ... the British just do it so well," he said.

When it was time to make something for The Christchurch Brick Show, four seasons deep, Mrs Blay made another suggestion, to do something from their new favourite show.

He chose the sprawling mansion of the Crawley Family, which is actually the Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England.

"There's so much detail in the actual building itself," he said.

"You do your best to replicate it with the available Lego parts you have."

His interest in Lego started when his now university-aged daughter was five and was gifted a lego set.

"My wife kept telling me off for pushing her out of the way," he said.

Mrs Blay encouraged him to get his own set and that was when he discovered Lego’s over-18 range.

"Lego really honed in on that market," he said.

"They realised that adults have a lot more cash than young kids."

At the show this weekend, Mr Blay expects to see half of the works made from sets and the other half made like his own, with original design.

Russell Frampton, of Wellington, has an interest in replicating trains and has recreated some locally significant old steam locomotives.

With Lego, Mr Frampton has built the old mining and mill trains that were pulled out of the Oreti River, near Lumsden, in 2020, as well as a replica of the old mill.

"We love to see custom creations.

"Something that no-one's ever seen before," Mr Blay said.

• The Southland Brick Show runs from August 23-24 at the Gore Town & Country Club from 10am-4pm.

Entry is $2 per person.