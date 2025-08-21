Next week is Demonstration Week at the Otago Art Society.

From next Monday to Saturday, August 25-31, the OAS galleries on the first floor of Dunedin Railway Station will host 12 to 16 artists working on pieces throughout the day.

There will be also be six speakers featured during the week, with talks at 12.15pm.

Speakers will include Jo Jago (Monday), Brenda Nyhof (Tuesday), Denise McMahon (Wednesday), Wen Li Ma (Thursday), Rod Eales (Friday), and Sharon Pine (Saturday).

Co-organiser Brenda Nyhof said, in a statement, that it was important for the Otago Art Society to encourage and inspire artists, and to make newer artists feel welcome. The artists demonstrating had varying styles, which meant there was something for every visitor.

"Our aim is to promote art within the Dunedin and Otago region so that as many people as possible have the opportunity to see our wonderful resources and get to experience seeing a variety of artists and art," Nyhof said.

Demonstrators will be on hand at the OAS 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday and 9.30am-3.30pm on Saturday. — Allied Media