Haka ready

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Practising their haka for the Miharo Murihiku Polyfest are Gore Main School pupils (front row) Brody Weily (left) and Archie Stevenson, both year 2, and (second row, from left) Bailey Scott-Rowe, year 6, Mitchell Green, year 5, Danzig Jones, year 6, and Taylor Patterson, year 5.

Principal Glenn Puna said pupils of all ages were ready for their biggest performance yet at the Invercargill showcase next week, having learned six waiata. He said they could not wait to unleash their newly learned haka on stage.

Teacher Cathy Puna said they had been working hard. She said the tamariki had donated their spare time and lunch periods to learning the kapa haka, and the older children had been supporting the younger ones in a tuakana-teina relationship.

The cultural event is on from August 18-22 at ILT Stadium Southland, and will feature Pasifika and Maori performances from schools across Southland.