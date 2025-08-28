Artists share insights at demo days

Dunedin artist Wen Li Ma is enjoying working on her watercolours in the company of fellow artists during the Otago Art Society Demonstration Week. Photo: Brenda Harwood

It has been a long journey for artist Wen Li Ma, from architectural design in China to painting beautiful watercolours of Dunedin’s birds and landscapes.

Wen Li is one of up to 16 local artists who are spending this week creating their art in the Otago Art Society (OAS) gallery at Dunedin Railway Station, as part of its demonstration week.

"I am very much enjoying being part of this week — it is nice to be here with the other artists," she said.

Wen Li has been fascinated with art from a young age and, along with training as an architectural designer in China, she was also fortunate to be taught watercolour painting by a top artist. She established her own studio in Shanghai in 2015.

After moving to Dunedin in 2021, Wen Li joined the Otago Art Society and has taken part in many society activities and events, and made "many lovely artist friends".

She has travelled the South Island taking photos and learning about the landscapes, birds and architecture, all of which feature in her watercolour paintings.

Demonstration week organisers and OAS committee members Brenda Nyhof and Lorna Allen said the event had been a great opportunity for artists to come together, get to know each other, and chat about their work with visitors to the gallery.

Nyhof said this year was the third time the week-long artist demonstrations have been held by the OAS, and it was proving popular both with the artists and visitors.

"Most artists work alone in their studios, which can be very isolating, so being able to work together, relax and chat, is wonderful for us all," Nyhof said.

"Spending time with other artists is really quite inspiring."

Allen said it was fascinating to see the huge variety of styles and mediums used by the artists to create their work.

"We have a lot of new faces this year, and everyone is really enjoying it — it is quitea privilege to get to work in a building like this," she said.

"It’s also a good way to encourage our artists and to show what the Otago Art Society can do with these galleries."

The OAS Demonstration Week, which continues until Saturday, also includes lunchtime artist talks, with Wen Li set to give a talk about her art practice and development as an artist at 12.15pm today.

Fellow artist Rod Eales will give a talk tomorrow and Sharon Pine will talk on Saturday.

