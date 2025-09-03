Gallery celebrates gift of works

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The "Gifted: Recent Acquisitions" exhibition will be running until September 14, with a wide range of New Zealand artists displayed.
Pieces from Judy Darragh, Ben Webb, Gerda Leenards, Matt Palmer, Annette Isby, Cynthia Taylor and Megan Phillips, among others, are ready for the Gore District to see.
All the pieces were anonymously donated to the gallery from benefactors who shared a personal connection to the Eastern Southland Gallery.
Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said she was over the moon.
It was a massive addition to the gallery, she said in a statement, and would diversify the art on display.
"We are delighted to add this body of work to the gallery’s permanent collection,"
"Most of these New Zealand artists are not currently represented in the collection, so this generous gift fills a number of gaps." — Allied Media