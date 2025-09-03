Gallery celebrates gift of works

Matt Palmer’s 2009 piece Study For Red Shed Barrytown uses pigmented ink print and enamel paint on paper to invoke a smoky, nostalgic visage of a country shed, and will be displayed at the Eastern Southland Gallery. Photo: supplied by Eastern Southland Gallery

A new exhibition at the Eastern Southland Gallery is showing off a catalogue of New Zealand art work, new and permanent to the gallery.

The "Gifted: Recent Acquisitions" exhibition will be running until September 14, with a wide range of New Zealand artists displayed.

Pieces from Judy Darragh, Ben Webb, Gerda Leenards, Matt Palmer, Annette Isby, Cynthia Taylor and Megan Phillips, among others, are ready for the Gore District to see.

All the pieces were anonymously donated to the gallery from benefactors who shared a personal connection to the Eastern Southland Gallery.

Gerda Leenards’ piece Enderby Island from 1989, uses oil pastel on paper for a hint of autumn dawning over a coast, with the tide rolling in mirroring the leaves drying and falling from the trees.

Now all the pieces will be a permanent asset remaining in the gallery for display.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said she was over the moon.

It was a massive addition to the gallery, she said in a statement, and would diversify the art on display.

"We are delighted to add this body of work to the gallery’s permanent collection,"

"Most of these New Zealand artists are not currently represented in the collection, so this generous gift fills a number of gaps." — Allied Media