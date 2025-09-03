Painter capturing Southland

Painter Allan Thompson with his artwork titled Lake Side Te Anau, one of 23 showing at the Croydon Aviation Centre gallery in Mandeville until the end of October, September 9. Photos: Ella Scott-Fleming

Gore oil painter Allan Thompson has accomplished much in his three years in the craft and has 23 works on show in Mandeville.

His show ‘South Scapes’ opens Wednesday at the Croydon Aviation Centre gallery in Mandeville, and runs until the end of October.

After starting painting only three years ago in his retirement, Mr Thompson has captured a broad range of Southland scenery.

He said he starts out with reference photos of the sea, local flora and fauna, mountains or lakes, but the real-life imagery gets "blended" with his own.

"I just paint from what I think I see," he said.

He pointed to a painting meant as a study of Lake Te Anau, that became something else when he was done.

"That could be anywhere or nowhere," he said.

The paintings have a specific rural Southland feel, with blue skies and water and featuring rusty farm or boat sheds or local wildlife, like a stag or native bird.

Mr Thompson is a keen fisherman, both freshwater and sea fishing, and a lot of his paintings were inspired by the view from his boat.

Stag In the Mist by Allan Thompson, showing at Croydon Aviation Centre gallery, Mandeville, until the end of October, as part of the exhibition South Scapes.

A student of Julie Duncan at Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Gore campus, Mr Thompson said his tutor has helped him immensely.

From fine tuning to mixing colour, she had been great, he said.

He said he found painting relaxing, but frustrating too.

"I think if you want it to come out like the picture, it’s never going to," he said. "Once you get over that and paint what you want to paint its good."

Gallery visitor experience officer Julie Blackler said Mr Thompson was very humble, and she loved his work.

Before being hung up, one of the paintings had already been sold to a visitor of the centre.

Instead of a red sold sticker, Ms Blackler liked to put up a "gone to a good home" label.

"If you’re in the area, I’d love for you to stop and see what I’ve been working on," Mr Thompson said.

