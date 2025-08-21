Three hundred years of music enthrals audience

Conductor Brent Stewart. Photo: Steve Montgomery AMALIA PLAYS PIAZZOLLA

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra

King’s & Queen’s PAC,

Sunday, August 17

A large audience was kept spellbound by a programme of extraordinary music spanning 300 years in the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s "Amalia Plays Piazzolla" matinee concert on Sunday.

The raked seating in the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre provides audience members with a clear view, which came in handy on Sunday with composer Nathaniel Otley joining the orchestra on stage for the performance of his piece this rising tide, these former wetlands.

An eerily evocative work, combining rising and falling string sounds, found objects in percussion, fingernails on timpani, rarely seen instruments such as the contra base flute, recorded voices and the sound of heavy rain, was an intriguing exploration of South Dunedin’s most difficult day during flooding in 2015.

Under the baton of guest conductor Brent Stewart, the DSO brought the complex rhythms and dynamics of the this rising tide, these former wetlands to the fore in a very special performance.

Adding to the momentous nature of the occasion, the performance of work was illuminated in part by light sculptures of weather maps by the composer’s father Jonathan Otley.

The orchestra was then joined on-stage by leading New Zealand violinist Amalia Hall as soloist for an exuberant performance of Piazzolla’s tango-inspired Four Seasons of Buenos Aires — a spirited homage to Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons.

Tackling the piece’s many fiendishly difficult, virtuosic passages with apparent ease, Hall’s performance was masterful in every respect.

The DSO kept up superbly throughout the piece, with principal cello Heleen du Plessis and concertmaster Tessa Petersen adding to the joy with glorious solo passages.

After thunderous applause, Hall returned to the stage with a stunning encore performance of the tango tune La Cumpasita.

The concert’s second half — Mozart’s light-hearted Symphony No.39, was conducted from memory by Stewart, whose evident enjoyment of its beauty and rhythms inspired the orchestra to new heights.

The symphony’s dance passages and many musical jokes kept the audience smiling throughout.

All in all, Sunday’s concert was a very special musical experience indeed. Bravo!