History writ large in concert

"BRAHMS & MATAATUA: A JOURNEY IN MUSIC"

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, June 28

Dunedin Town Hall

The audience was taken on a deeply-moving musical journey exploring the trials and tribulations of one of Ōtepoti’s much-loved former residents in Saturday’s concert.

Presenting the world premiere performance of Gillian Karawe Whitehead’s The Journey of Mataatua Whare, the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and conductor James Judd were joined on stage by soloists Rebecca Ryan (soprano), Tomairangi Henare (baritone), and Paul Whelan (bass), along with a 16-strong DSO chorus.

The work was introduced with a spine-tingling karanga by Lily Fraser, on behalf of mana whenua, setting the scene for an absorbing and emotional journey for all.

The Journey of Mataatua Whare is very much an ensemble piece, with important roles for all participants.

The orchestra took a range of roles, from the peace of 19th-century Māori life to jubilant marching bands, tackling the many changes in style with aplomb.

Whelan was suitably stern as the voice of government and empire, Henare’s resonant voice depicted the pain and determination of Ngāti Awa, and Ryan was superb as the meeting house herself — singing many difficult passages beautifully, while bringing the emotion to the fore.

The chorus was sterling in support, taking on multiple roles with great energy and shining alongside Ngāti Awa themselves in the final, uplifting waiata Tomo Mai.

The concert’s second half featured another monumental work, Brahms’ epic Piano Concerto No. 2, beautifully performed by the orchestra and piano soloist Jian Liu, under the steady baton of Judd.

Very much a conversation between orchestra and soloist, the concerto moved through multiple themes, with Liu bringing its stately passages and delicate beauty to the fore.

Principal cello Heleen du Plessis also made the most of her opportunity to shine in glorious solo passages in the third movement.

Following thunderous applause, Liu returned with his own tribute to Whitehead as an encore, playing her Lullaby for Matthew.

Saturday’s concert was a wonderful showcase of the power of music to move, entertain, and teach history.