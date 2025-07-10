Personal experiences inspire play

The NeuroSpice Girls cast members (from left) Ellie Swann, Lexie Tomlinson, playwright Lizzie Tollemache, Destiny Carvell and Mārama Grant have some fun in rehearsal ahead of the show’s opening on July 23. Photo: Sahara Pohatu-Trow

Dunedin theatre company Hic Sunt Dracones (HSC) will present their premiere production of "funny and ferocious" new play The NeuroSpice Girls, by Christchurch playwright Lizzie Tollemache.

Director Kim Morgan said the play, to be staged from July 23 to 27, was described as "a funny and ferocious neurodivergent odyssey, from gut-punching denial to celebration".

The show had a broad appeal, but was also Tollemache’s very personal journey.

"So, she is here to lead the ensemble, which includes four fabulous, experienced local performers, who are also neurodivergent," Morgan said.

"This is a disability-led company, telling our stories with pride, trauma-informed practice and lived experience."

The local performers — Ellie Swann, Lexie Tomlinson, Destiny Carvell and Mārama Grant, form a kind of Greek chorus around Tollemache’s storytelling, which is both hilarious and touching.

Sound and projections have been created by Matt Morgan.

Morgan said, in the casting stages for the show, the call went out for local actors who self-identify as neurodivergent to step up to tell their own stories, receiving a great response.

"We are delighted with the mix of incredible performers we have assembled," she said.

"And the process of working on this show has really helped us to explore who we are."

The show is a vibrant singing, dancing, truth bomb-dropping experience, laden with ’90s pop culture references, flights of fancy and relatable neurodivergent discoveries.

"This is a story that applies to many people, and in development showings the unfiltered feedback showed that audience members felt represented," Morgan said.

The NeuroSpice Girls started out as part of Playmarket’s Te Hono programme, under the title Swimming Lessons, with Jo Randerson as script adviser.

After a rewrite with comedy and sketch input from Brynley Stent, the show was renamed The NeuroSpice Girls.

Tollemache said "we are currently seeing a tidal wave of late diagnosed women, and curiosity about neurodivergence is at an all time high. The time for this show is now".

Morgan said HSD had honoured its kaupapa to "go off the map" and find distinctive venues for each of its productions and had worked with Dunedin Dream Brokerage to find a suitable space at 24 Filleul St.

"The setting will allow us to craft a distinctive, non-traditional and immersive space for the show, where we can also mix seats, sofas, cushions and mats for our diverse audiences," she said.

The space, which is next to the Urgent Pharmacy, is also accessible, with access via the main door, a ramped hallway, a flat auditorium and an accessible bathroom.

"Our performances are "semi-relaxed" — while we will be using theatrical lighting, sound effects and projections, we are also attempting to minimise sensory overload.

"Patrons will be welcome to step out to the ‘chill room’ at any time."

Due to Tollemache’s busy schedule, the performance season of The NeuroSpice Girls has had to be limited, with shows from Wednesday, July 23, to Saturday, July 26, at 7.30pm. There will also be 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday, July 26 and 27.

"The show has a 70-minute duration, and then we will have talk-back sessions after every performance, if audience members want to stay and talk," Morgan said.

Content warning: Discussions of mental health, addiction and ableism. Occasional bursts of spicy language. Suggested age 14 and over.

