Poetry day set to warm winter hearts

A song, a sonnet, a soliloquy, entertainers and those with a poetic mind are invited to show off Southland’s creativity this weekend.

The Southern District Arts Trust Poetry Day is on at the Tokanui Tavern this Sunday, with everyone welcome to come along to watch or perform as the trust marks its 20th anniversary.

Inspiration for the day, first held in 2006, came after the trust’s vice-president Steven Hayes and others attended a similar event in Naseby, featuring popular folk poet and musician "Blue Jeans" Ross McMillan.

Blue Jeans’ style had been well received in Tokanui and Mr Hayes said many performers harked a similar tune and prose.

"People around here like a rhyme and a humorous tale. We’ve got our fair share of local anecdotes that have been used as inspiration.

"There’s the one about the rat that emerged on to a crowded dance floor at the local hall, there’s the Nokomai Nudist — I’ll let you guess what that’s about," he said.

Poets will be welcome to weave their words from 2pm, with traditional music, sea shanties, and folk songs to follow.

Trust president Janice Broad said it was a chance for some to share a piece of Southland creativity, but all were welcome to come enjoy some hearty entertainment.

"There is no shortage of creative people around the district."

And for those that just want to come and listen?

"There’s no better way to spend a winter’s afternoon than enjoying some poetry at the pub." — APL