Pianist returns, recitals set

A trip home to Dunedin during the summer break from his studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London is proving a welcome respite from the heat for pianist Abhinath Berry, 24.

It was also a good chance for him to reconnect with local audiences, whose support helped him to achieve his goal of studying at the prestigious school.

"I have had wonderful support here in Dunedin, including from Terence Dennis, Elizabeth Wilson, Ashley and Leslie Day, and Judy Bellingham, and others, as well as from audiences.

"I feel very lucky."

Berry has now completed his first year of postgraduate study in piano in London and will return to the northern hemisphere in August ahead of embarking on his second year in September.

"But first, I am going to Spain to take part in the Gijon International Piano Festival, which will give me opportunities to play and to participate in master classes.

"I have never been to a piano festival before, I think it will be an interesting experience," he said.

Berry said his first year at the Guildhall School had been "a great start", which had given him many chances to perform and receive expert guidance.

"I definitely took advantage of every opportunity I could get to play."

Alongside his academic studies, which included an original research project, Berry practised the piano for between four and eight hours each day, as he worked on learning new repertoire with teacher Alexander Soares.

"Getting to work with him has been really good for my development, particularly around more contemporary music.

"I have played a lot of Romantic music and the style of playing in contemporary music is very different, it is more about exploring the sounds you can make on a piano," he said.

For his research project, Berry looked at developing technical exercises for piano players that would help to address some of the shortcomings, physical and psychological injury risks of more traditional methods.

"In my project I asked, what if we could make exercises that were lower risk and more enjoyable to practise.

"Eventually, my goal is to create a book of such exercises that self-taught piano players can use at home."

Berry has been fortunate to receive another scholarship to help cover costs.

His studies will include even more opportunities for recitals and professional skills development, as he and his fellow students work towards developing performance and academic careers.

• Berry will give a recital for Dunedin music lovers this Friday, July 11, from 7pm at Hanover Hall, playing works from his new repertoire, including Ravel, Corigliano, Gerswhin-Wild and Liszt.

He will also give concerts in Wellington, Wānaka and Alexandra this month.

