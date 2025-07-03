Returning pianist to perform

Abhinath Berry. Photo: supplied

Dunedin pianist Abhinath Berry is home for a visit during the summer break from his studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and will share his music with local audiences in a series of concerts.

Berry will give a recital for Dunedin music lovers next Friday, July 11, from 7pm at Hanover Hall, playing works by Ravel, Corigliano, Gerswhin-Wild, and Liszt.

Tickets are available online via humanitix or at the door.

He will also give concerts in Wellington and Wānaka this month.

Berry has just completed his first year of postgraduate study in piano at the Guildhall, and will return to London later in the year to undertake his second year towards a master of performance qualification.

After studying the piano in Dunedin, winning prizes, and fundraising through numerous recitals, Berry was awarded a $21,000 scholarship to cover Guildhall fees, and departed last August for London.

The talented pianist was mainly self-taught until he was accepted to study at the University of Otago and had his first formal lessons.

He also sang in the Otago Boys’ High School Choir, under conductor Karen Knudson.

After studying piano with Prof Terence Dennis and composition with Prof Anthony Ritchie, Prof Peter Adams and Dunedin-based composer Ken Young, Berry graduated with a BMus (Hons) in performance and composition in 2022.

He placed second in the inaugural Dunedin Concerto Competition in 2021.

