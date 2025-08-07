Film-makers to speak at festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Directed by Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi, the film will screen at the Regent Theatre next Friday, August 15, from 7pm, getting the festival under way.
Along with screenings of feature films, documentaries and shorts of all descriptions at the Regent Theatre and Rialto cinemas, from August 15-30, the NZIFF will also offer film-goers opportunities to hear from some of the local film-makers.
In addition, three-time Sundance Film Festival alumnus Alexandre O. Philippe will be in Dunedin for the screening of his documentary Chain Reactions, screening on Sunday, August 17, from 10am at the Regent Theatre. There will be a Q&A after the screening.
The documentary explores the genesis of horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is also screening in the NZIFF — on Saturday, August 16, from 9pm, at the Regent Theatre.