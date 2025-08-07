Film-makers to speak at festival

The opening night film of the NZ International Film Festival in Dunedin next Friday, August 15, will be the Cannes Palme d’Or winner It Was Just an Accident. Image: supplied

The opening film of the New Zealand International Film Festival in Dunedin — the Cannes Palme d’Or winning film It Was Only an Accident, will set the scene for a festival filled with highlights.

Directed by Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi, the film will screen at the Regent Theatre next Friday, August 15, from 7pm, getting the festival under way.

Along with screenings of feature films, documentaries and shorts of all descriptions at the Regent Theatre and Rialto cinemas, from August 15-30, the NZIFF will also offer film-goers opportunities to hear from some of the local film-makers.

Documentary-maker Margaret Gordon will hold a Q&A session in Dunedin after the screening of her documentary, Life in One Chord, about musician Shayne Carter (pictured). Photo: ODT files

The Dunedin audience at the world premiere of Shayne Carter documentary Life in One Chord, screening on Saturday, August 16, from 6.15pm at the Regent Theatre, will have a Q&A session with director Margaret Gordon.

In addition, three-time Sundance Film Festival alumnus Alexandre O. Philippe will be in Dunedin for the screening of his documentary Chain Reactions, screening on Sunday, August 17, from 10am at the Regent Theatre. There will be a Q&A after the screening.

The documentary explores the genesis of horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is also screening in the NZIFF — on Saturday, August 16, from 9pm, at the Regent Theatre.

