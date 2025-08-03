Life of tireless advocate profiled in exhibition

Hōri Kerei (H.K.) Taiaroa with his wife Tini Kerei Taiaroa and their grandchildren Tini Taiaroa Ellison (left) and Ria Moheko Wineera, c.1900. PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA

An exhibition opening next week will profile the life of an extraordinary political leader and Kāi Tahu rakatira (chief).

The life and legacy of Hōri Kerei (H.K.) Taiaroa and his wife Tini Kerei Taiaroa will be explored at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery exhibition "H.K. Taiaroa: ‘Kua marara hoki ngā mana o tōna kaha ki runga i te katoa’."

The title is a quote from his personal manuscripts and can be interpreted in English as "His authority and strength is dispersed to all".

The exhibition will include contemporary artworks, archival materials, taoka tuku iho (heritage treasures) and existing works by Māori artists.

H.K. Taiaroa was born at Ōtākou, on the Otago peninsula, in the 1830s or early 1840s.

He was the son of Ngāi Tahu chief Te Mātenga Taiaroa and Mawera of Ngāti Rangiwhakaputa.

He married Tini Kerei, a respected and intelligent community leader and they had six sons.

H.K. Taiaroa served as a member of the House of Representatives for the Southern Māori district from 1871 and was also a member of the Legislative Council.

He was instrumental in petitioning the government to establish a committee to look at "unfulfilled promises to the Natives in the Middle Island", what the South Island was referred to as at the time.

This led to the establishment of the 1879 Middle Island Native Purchases Royal Commission of Inquiry.

He travelled across Te Waipounamu speaking to kaumātua to gather knowledge as evidence for this inquiry, creating what is now known as the "Taiaroa Map".

The commission was not completed due to its funding being halted by a new government.

However, his faithful records of knowledge shared by kaumātua became a fundamental piece of evidence to the success of Te Kerēme — the Ngāi Tahu claim.

H.K. Taiaroa wrote extensively and his unpublished personal writings became important sources in the revitalisation of Kāi Tahu tikaka (customs), place names and te reo Māori.

The exhibition features artworks by contemporary Māori artists Taiaroa Royal and Ephraim Russell.

In 1878, H.K. Taiaroa and his family moved into Te Awhitū, a large house he had built at Taumutu near Lake Ellesmere, one of his father’s ancestral places.

Taiaroa Royal said he was inspired by H.K. Taiaroa’s personal writings to create an audiovisual presentation reflecting on his thoughts while standing on the coastline at Taumutu.

The exhibition also features works by Ralph Hotere, Fiona Pardington and Gottfried Lindauer as well as taoka such as a kete woven by Tini Kerei Taiaroa.

The Dunedin Public Art Gallery is presenting the exhibition in collaboration with descendants of H.K. Taiaroa through the Riki Te Mairaki Ellison Taiaroa Whānau Trust and Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou.

Trust chairwoman Michelle Taiaroa said the exhibition presented a look into a turbulent yet special time in the city’s early years.

"Generally known as a Scottish city, I have always known it to be much more than that. We invite the public to share in the life of our tipuna."

• The exhibition opens on Monday.

