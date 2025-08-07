Book puts spotlight on NZ actors

University of Otago Associate Prof of theatre studies Hilary Halba holds a copy of the recently released book Acting in Aotearoa, which she edited with retired professor of theatre studies at Victoria University, David O’Donnell. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The history and practice of acting in New Zealand from many decades ago to the present day was launched in Dunedin recently.

Curated and edited by University of Otago Associate Prof of theatre studies Hilary Halba and recently retired professor of theatre studies at Victoria University David O’Donnell, both with long and active careers in theatre, the book Acting in Aotearoa brings together a range of voices from across the country’s theatre ecosystem.

Assoc Prof Halba told The Star the idea for the book was sparked by the recognition there had been no books produced about actors in New Zealand.

‘‘We saw that as a real gap — the actor is the person you see on stage, they are a key part of the theatre experience,’’ she said.

A lot of acting practice and techniques in New Zealand had been imported from overseas many years ago, so it was important that the book acknowledged the more recent shift towards te ao Māori and a Māori tikanga approach to theatre, she said.

Published by Routledge, Acting in Aotearoa is divided into chapters in which contributors examine not only historical aspects of acting in New Zealand, but also the cultural and political forces that have shaped them.

There are also vivid personal accounts from contributors, both professional artists and scholars, and multiple interviews.

‘‘One of our aims in putting together the book was to hear from a diverse range of actors and theatre practitioners, and I think we have achieved that,’’ Assoc Prof Halba said.

‘‘This includes an international perspective from Miranda Harcourt, who works internationally as an acting coach with a of well-known artists, which is fascinating.’’

The book also focuses on acting in Dunedin, and includes interviews with Cindy Diver and Hilary Norris — both well known in the city’s theatre circles.

Assoc Prof Halba said the book’s wide-ranging approach to acting and actor training meant it would hopefully appeal to scholars, students and theatre practitioners alike.

