Show ties history, music

Chris Priestley presents "A Musical Journey into the Past: Rogues, Rebels & Unsung Heroes" in Gore on Friday. Photo: supplied

Chris Priestley is a musician who has been pivotal in the Auckland folk music scene for over three decades.

An acclaimed singer-songwriter, historian and cultural innovator, Priestly has inspired audiences with his unique blend of music and storytelling and will be performing at the Old Hokonui Museum, Gore, on Friday at 7pm.

Priestley’s influence goes beyond the stage. As co-founder of Real Groovy Records and creator of iconic venues like Java Jive, Kerouacs, Atomic Cafe, and Cafe One2One, he has provided vital spaces for emerging singer-songwriters and music lovers alike.

An accomplished recording artist, Priestley has released eight albums, three of which were finalists for the Tui Folk Music Awards. His acclaimed works, including Unsung Heroes (Songs and Stories from New Zealand’s Distant Past) and his latest album Rogue, delve into New Zealand’s rich folk heritage and bring to life colourful historical characters such as the Taranaki Highwayman, the ghost of the Vulcan Hotel, Antonio Williams — The Black Doctor and Cabbage Tree Ned Divine.

A press release said Priestley’s music reminds us that New Zealand’s history is filled with compelling stories of heroes, villains and adventurers — every bit as captivating as those from the Wild West. His music does not just entertain; it tells the stories that shaped our nation.

NZ Musician magazine said it was a fascinating musical concept, based on actual people and events that occurred in our colonial history.

"You won’t believe your ears or the incredible stories contained herein. Rogues, rebels and folk heroes and a truly valuable exercise, bringing all this history together in music."

Door sales for Friday’s concert are $20 or $10 for students.