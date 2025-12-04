Christmas show offers festive cheer for all

Auckland-based Scottish fiddle player Emily Roughton is a leading cast member in The Greatest Christmas Show being staged at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre tonight. Photo: supplied

Festive music and dance extravaganza The Greatest Christmas Show brings family fun to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre tonight.

Presented by Base Entertainment, produced and directed by illusionist Anthony Street, this new festive spectacular features Auckland fiddle player Emily Roughton in a starring role.

The show, which combines the talents of nine dancers, musicians and cirque artists, is touring through 18 centres across the country in the build-up to Christmas.

Audience members will enjoy soaring vocals, glittering costumes, dynamic choreography, breathtaking aerial performances and a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.

For Roughton, leading The Greatest Christmas Show cast alongside Christchurch singer Cat Hay and fellow vocalist Sasha Simic is a return to the fun on-the-road experience she enjoyed last year while touring across Australia.

The two-time Scottish Fiddle Champion and Auckland Folk Festival programme co-ordinator relishes the chance to get out on the road touring from town to town.

"Last year in Australia, we toured on a big bus all together for Celtic Illusion, and Cat and I had a lot of fun," Roughton said.

"For this tour of New Zealand, we will be driving vans through some truly spectacular landscapes — it’s full on, but a wonderful opportunity.

"There are places in the South Island that I have never seen, such as Invercargill and the Catlins, as well as Dunedin, so I’m really looking forward to the chance to visit."

A classically trained multi-instrumentalist with multiple strings to her bow, Roughton has toured and performed throughout Scotland, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

In her role with the Auckland Folk Festival, she has worked with young musicians, and also plays and tours with the band Rough Town.

In The Greatest Christmas Show, Roughton and her fellow musicians will perform a broad array of music, including jazzy dance numbers, popular folk tunes, Christmas standards, such as Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas, and well-known carols.

"The show will be a big, spectacular, family event — it’s going to be great fun for everyone."

Describing the show, Street said: "We wanted to create something families could share, full of music, laughter, dance, and a few surprises that will leave them grinning from ear to ear".

Tonight, the Regent Theatre will be transformed into a glittering wonderland of song, movement and festive cheer — a celebration guaranteed to make even the grinchiest Grinch believe in Christmas again.

