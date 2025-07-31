Improvised music trio set to release debut album

Dunedin trio OMMU will release their debut album tomorrow. Photo: Petra Zoe

Ōtepoti Dunedin psych-rock improv trio OMMU create music that exists only in the moment.

The three-piece instrumental band, performs spontaneous improvised psych-rock and garage-prog pieces that range from the gentle to the gigantic, from the sparse to the sonically dense.

A spokesman said, in a statement, the technique was true improvisation.

"No discussion. No plan. [We] just pick up our instruments and play, tapping into the unseen energy that flows between musicians that know each other well."

OMMU combines the talents of three longtime contributors to Ōtepoti Dunedin’s independent music scene — guitarist Craig Monk (Mink, Cloudboy, Heka), drummer Jeff Harford (Bored Games, The Rip, Valve, The Broken Heartbreakers) and bass player Tenzin Mullin (Suka, Heka, Jay Clarkson & the Containers).

OMMU’s self-titled debut album is due for release tomorrow.

Recorded at the band’s Vogel St rehearsal space, engineered by Monk and mastered by Nick Roughan, the album draws from a reservoir of early impromptu performances and ranges from deconstructed noise pieces to expansive psych-rock jams. — Allied Media