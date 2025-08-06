Award-winning creations inspired by family, fauna

MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards mainstay Viv Tamblyn at home with her Peroni — Open Gala award-winning garment. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

New Zealand fauna and a pair of purple hot pants were the seeds of ideas that became Gore’s prizewinning garments at the 2025 MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

Peroni — Open Gala award-winner Viv Tamblyn said the royal purple of her garment was based on a pair of hot pants she wore on her first date with her now husband in the 1970s.

Mrs Tamblyn and her husband Graham have been married 50 years, and the garment’s colour was an ode to their anniversary.

"Our first date, I wore that purple — hot pants that I’d made myself," she said.

Mrs Tamblyn has entered the awards each year since 2007, and has won a category every year since then.

She said the awards had changed over the years and in the beginning there were a lot of polyester fabrics being used, and now everyone tried to use more natural fibres.

"Now we’re much more aware of sustainability," she said.

The purple "puffer" wrap was a last-minute addition, when Mrs Tamblyn wondered what to do with some leftover fabric, she said.

Her preference is wool because, as well as being a nod to Southland weather, can be used to provide different textures, layered and contrasted in a look.

She has combined hand-knitted, crocheted, machine-knit and merino wool layers in her designs.

"I like to try and do something original each year if I can, and something I haven’t done before," she said. "I don’t like doing things twice, really."

Debbie Smith’s tui-inspired design won the Heather Paterson QSM Memorial Award at the MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards. Photo: Still Vision Photography

Debbie Smith said her sparkling creation, which won the Heather Paterson QSM Memorial Award, was inspired by the iridescence of the native tui and paua shells.

Mrs Smith’s glittering, behorned number was entered in the APT Collections Open Aotearoa Award section, in which she was runner-up.

In her research, she realised the Maori word tui meant to sew, or weave together and she said that informed her garment’s construction.

Also a native bird, she said the tui’s feathers were a "stunning interplay" of inky black, deep green and metallic blue, which she expressed in her garment.

To achieve the iridescent look of tui feathers, Mrs Smith used shimmery fabric under sequined material that shone under the stage lights.

Mrs Smith was honoured to win the Heather Paterson award, as she had been an "idol" for her growing up.

Mrs Tamblyn also knew the Southern fashion awards icon, and won the award in its inaugural year, 10 years ago.

She said Mrs Paterson, who died in 2015, was a generous competitor who encouraged everyone to enter, acting as a mentor to amateur designers.

"She always gave you confidence to have a go," Mrs Tamblyn said.

"As you get a few awards, you do get more confidence," she said.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz