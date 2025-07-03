Chorus fest returns, expanded

Opera Otago will host another of its popular ChorusFest events this month, offering local singers the chance to come together and learn some fun choruses.

The sessions, led by conductor Brent Stewart, will be held July 12 and 13, from 1.30pm-5.30pm, at Hanover Hall.

Building on what was achieved last year and the feedback received, Opera Otago has extended the ChorusFest to two afternoons.

It is not necessary to attend both sessions, although that is preferred.

A movement will be added to one of the choruses, with Emma Donaldson set to lead.

The singers will be accompanied by pianists Tom McGrath and Ozan Biner-McGrath.

Opera Otago always aims to support young Dunedin singers, and this year’s ChorusFest will introduce Ripeka Potiki, who won the Opera Otago cup at last year’s Junior Vocal Festival.

Other soloists will include sopranos Ameera Woods and Erin Connelly-White and baritone Kieran Kelly.

As with last year, there will be a short, informal concert from 7pm on Sunday, July 13.

Opera Otago will provide a light meal of soups and buns for participants before the concert. To enrol follow the link https://events.humanitix.com/opera-otago-s-chorusfest-2025