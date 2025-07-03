Reframing of the Taming

Globe Theatre actors Belle Mullan (back) as Petruchia and Lizzie Thomson as Kate in a new gender-fluid production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Photos: Don Townsend

Taking on a Shakespeare play full of difficult people and with a problematic central relationship, presented some challenges for The Taming of the Shrew director Thomas Makinson.

So, to solve the issue, the production is gender-fluid, drenched in neon and 1990s energy, leaning into the play’s farcical moments to keep things light and enjoyable for modern audiences.

Directed by Makinson, this reimagining draws inspiration from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You and the Commedia dell’arte theatre tradition to create an absurdist, high-energy romp through one of the Bard’s most controversial "problem plays".

"Fortunately, Shakespeare is endlessly adaptable and, although we have cut it somewhat and made it a gender-fluid production, the fun shines through," Makinson said.

With a vibrant 1990s aesthetic, meta-theatrical twists, and the same-sex casting of Kate (Lizzie Thomson) and Petruchia (Belle Mullan), the production embraced the play’s chaotic spirit while interrogating its gender politics with wit and playfulness, he said.

"Apart from the rivalry between Kate and Petruchia, the other side of the play is silly and fun, and we have really amped that up.

"It is a play full of difficult characters, so we are playing it all for comedy.

Thomas Makinson.

"It’s messy. It’s playful. It’s Shakespeare turned up to eleven — and then flipped inside out."

Alongside Thomson and Mullan, The Taming of the Shrew features fellow local actors Jake Ree (Bianco), Crispin Garden-Webster (Baptista), Evie Virens (Gremia), April McMillan Perkins (Lucentia), plus Daniel Cromar, Louisa Stabenow, Harry Almey, and an ensemble.

Working alongside Makinson is a local crew of creatives, including production manager Laura Wells, lighting designer Jordan Wichman, sound designer Louisa Stabenow, original music by Evelyn Virens, set by Sofie Welvaert, costumes by Lizzie Thomson, and intimacy co-ordination by Chelsea McRae.

Friends of the Globe Theatre chairman Brent Caldwell said "in a time when traditional gender roles are under scrutiny and identity is increasingly fluid, this production offers a wild joyride through power, gender and performance".

"Be ready for layered disguises, quick role swaps, direct audience address — and above all, a wildly entertaining night at the theatre," Caldwell said.

• The Globe Theatre’s reimagining of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew will be staged from July 10 to 19, at 7.30pm, with a Sunday matinee on July 13, at 2pm. Tickets available via humanitix

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz