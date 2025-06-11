Surviving an ocean of troubles

SEA CHANGE

Jenny Pattrick

Bateman Books

Reviewed by Anne Stevens

This book has a "please note" in the frontispiece: "This is a work of fiction, not a DIY Survival Manual. However, readers may learn a thing or two..."

Above, there is a dedication to all whose practical skills keep the world turning in times of disaster.

When reading Sea Change, you may think the warning is unnecessary as the characters in the book have such remarkable skills that most of us could only hope they would be in our orbit if disaster ever strikes. They make this book — they are clever, resourceful, rounded, very human and largely optimistic.

The disaster is a tsunami, the setting a village on the Kapiti Coast.

It brings to mind the John Masefield poem "Sea-Fever" where each verse begins "I must go down to the sea again, to the lonely sea and sky".

The sea in Sea Change is central to the plot and the lives of every character. We first meet it as it comes to the people in fierce terrifying waves described vividly by Lorna, one of three central characters.

Lorna is disaster-prepared.

New Zealand has had a number of weather disasters and the villagers have their emergency drill and supply bags.

Warning is sounded and Lorna climbs a ladder to the roof with her supply bag and hangs on to her flagpole.

Lorna is elderly, arthritic and a recluse after a nasty end to her employment as a civil servant some years ago.

She forgets in her self-absorbed state to tend to her equally elderly, blind neighbour Toddy. He is aware Lorna is on her own and knows about the relative safety of the roof and flagpole and he comes to check on Lorna.

Lorna calls down to him and he, too, makes it up the ladder and joins Lorna hanging on to the flagpole. It is a good thing he does because the wind is so fierce that she needs his strength to maintain her hold.

She feels both guilty that she forgot to look out for him and relieved he is there.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Eru sits on the ridge of his roof on the house below, his dad out fishing in his boat.

The first wave of the tsunami approaches and the salt and debris laden wind batters them, almost knocking them off.

Toddy tells Lorna to stay calm because there will be a second wave and they need to brace themselves.

All three survive, but they are on their own, cut off from Wellington and the rest of New Zealand by land slips.

Several days later officials arrive and tell them there is to be a mandated retreat and boats come to pick up all the residents.

Toddy, who looks after Eru and Lorna, decide their lives are here in this place and they will conceal themselves when the boats come.

The sea that took so much away is now the only way in and out and becomes a significant source of food, fuel and supplies.

A larger group of characters come to life as the villagers adapt to a life of survival. Everyone has some skill that contributes to the survival or comfort of others.

Surprising and entertaining alliances develop especially as outside forces work both for and against their continued occupation of what remains of their village.

It is an uplifting tale with much to fascinate and amuse.

Anne Stevens KC is a Dunedin barrister