Engaging story of gods and heroes

An Iliad, by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare

Friday, March 14 — The Playhouse Theatre

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

Multi-talented local performer Max Beal showcased impressive acting skills, and a prodigious memory, in a superb performance of An Iliad.

A modern play based on Homer’s epic poem of the seige and fall of Troy, written by American playwright Lisa Peterson and actor Denis O’Hare, based on Robert Fagles’ translation, An Iliad explores not only the ancient story of heroes and gods, but also the violence and savagery of humanity through innumerable wars.

Best-known in Dunedin for his musical theatre achievements, including performing the lead role of Frankie Valley in the hit musical Jersey Boys in Dunedin, Invercargill and New Plymouth in 2023-34, Beal puts his vocal projection talents to good use as the ‘‘poet’’.

Calling on the muses — embodied by musician Samuel Leaper — for guidance, he launches into the incredible tale of the Trojan War as the Greeks, led by Agamemnon and Menelaus, fight for nine years for the return of Helen of Sparta, stolen away by Trojan Paris.

On the Greek’s side is demi god Achilles, while Troy’s defence is led by Hector — both great warriors, destined to meet in the ultimate combat.

As a retelling of the mythical Trojan War, An Iliad is a superbly structured piece for solo actor with on-stage musical accompaniment, which expands on the original source material to muse on the bitter legacy of wars down through the centuries — highlighted in a devastating listing of major conflicts dating from Homer’s day to the present.

It is an emotional rollercoaster of a piece, with humorous moments balancing the pathos and horror, all of which Beal tackles with great intelligence and skill. His performance over 90 minutes draws the audience deeply into the tale, fully engaging our sympathies.

Musician Samuel Leaper’s contributions run the gamut from eerie and mournful to strident, giving a boost to the already heightened emotions of the piece.

Providing sterling technical support throughout is Dunedin treasure Jordan Wichman.

All in all, this local production of An Iliad was a triumph, which created a well-deserved buzz among Dunedin Fringe Festival audiences.

An Iliad ran at The Playhouse from March 13-16.