Wit and wisdom combined in uplifting play

Rare Public Appearance of Miss Georgette Heyer by Terry MacTavish

Dunedin Public Library - Sunday, March 16

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

A large audience was delighted once again by the wit and wisdom of mid-20th century English writer Georgette Heyer, brought to life by Dunedin actor/playwright Terry MacTavish and a pair of very game actors for the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Presenting a return season of the Rare Public Appearance of Miss Georgette Heyer show, which was first staged last year to mark the 50th anniversary of Heyer’s death, MacTavish was joined by a new duo of actors, Mārama Grant and Ashley Stewart, who presented hilarious snippets of Heyer’s most famous love scenes.

Flouncing about as damsels in distress, silly girls, witty women, stern heroes, cads, and fops, the pair drew lots of laughter from the thoroughly engaged audience.

Having researched and written the piece, MacTavish took on the role of the famously ascerbic Heyer, as she shared details of her life and successful writing career.

Along with highlighting many gems of fascinating information about Heyer, MacTavish also dropped in plenty of clever, amusing little asides, adding to the entertainment.

The result was an uplifting and thoroughly enjoyable afternoon of theatre and literature combined. Bravo!

Rare Public Appearance of Miss Georgette Heyer was presented from March 14-16 at Dunedin Public Library.