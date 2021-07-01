Thursday, 1 July 2021

Celebrating Matariki together

    1. The Star
    Strath Taieri School pupils (from left) Henry Hope (10) and Shay Lindsay (13) pass rakau sticks...
    Strath Taieri School pupils (from left) Henry Hope (10) and Shay Lindsay (13) pass rakau sticks at Matariki celebrations hosted by Lee Stream School. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    Practising poi skills are (from left) Lee Stream School pupil Bella Nichol (10), Macraes...
    Practising poi skills are (from left) Lee Stream School pupil Bella Nichol (10), Macraes Moonlight School pupil Elsie Phillips (11) and Strath Taieri School pupil Brooke Atkinson (10).
    Lee Stream School pupil Charlie Nichol (11) displays his mana tukutuku (Maori kite).
    Lee Stream School pupil Charlie Nichol (11) displays his mana tukutuku (Maori kite).

    Life for pupils at three of the Taieri’s remotest schools became a little less remote recently, when they came together to celebrate Matariki.

    Pupils from Strath Taieri School and Macraes Moonlight School travelled to Lee Stream School for the day to participate in traditional Maori games and cultural activities, including poi, rakau sticks, and making arts and crafts like flax weaving and mana tukutuku (Maori kites).

    It has become an annual event, and the schools take turns  hosting it.

