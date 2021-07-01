Celebrating Matariki together

Life for pupils at three of the Taieri’s remotest schools became a little less remote recently, when they came together to celebrate Matariki.

Pupils from Strath Taieri School and Macraes Moonlight School travelled to Lee Stream School for the day to participate in traditional Maori games and cultural activities, including poi, rakau sticks, and making arts and crafts like flax weaving and mana tukutuku (Maori kites).

It has become an annual event, and the schools take turns hosting it.