Cruise for life

Photo: Simon Henderson

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust co- general managers Corinda Taylor (centre left) and Clare Curran are joined at Kettle Park by Geoff Moir (far left) with his 1971 Ford Mark 4 Zodiac and Paul Mann and his dog Milo (far right) with his 1966 Holden HR Special.

These are just two of the beautiful classic cars that will join the Mates Car Cruise for suicide prevention this Sunday. Mr Mann, the event organiser, said a shine and show would start at 10am at Kettle Park, with a gold coin entry for the public.

Anyone could join the cruise starting at 1pm, with a $10 per car fee. All funds raised go to Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust.