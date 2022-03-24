Edgar Centre doing it tough under restrictions

Sport may be back on court but the events side of the Edgar Centre has "gone through the floor", its manager says.

The centre was one of the many businesses which was forced to close during lockdown two years ago, which was a time of huge uncertainty, manager Blair Crawford said.

"We had quite a period of closure," Mr Crawford said.

When the centre reopened in Level 2, zones were implemented to maximise capacity.

Numbers were limited in each zone, and each had its own entry and exit.

Spectators were not allowed.

"It became just participants playing but that allowed us to probably get most competitions up and running."

Since lockdown there was probably a small window of time when the centre was operating normally and could host large events.

"While we’re a big sports centre, the events side of the business has just been decimated.

"The only time we could run reasonable-sized events was when we were in the Orange [setting] or right back to Level 1."

Operating in the Red traffic light setting was still tough, he said.

Zones were back and about 30 events and tournament were cancelled or moved, including the Regent Theatre Book Sale and New Zealand Masters Games.

The hospitality side of the business was also hurting.

The centre’s cafe had been closed for the past six months because there were no spectators to buy the food and beverages.

Despite the setbacks of the past two years, Mr Crawford was hopeful there was light at the end of the tunnel.

The Government announced yesterday the limit for indoor gatherings would increase from 100 people to 200 people from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Mr Crawford said yesterday afternoon it was "early days" and they were still working through the guidelines, particularly regarding events.

He was hopeful the centre could host Otago Nuggets and Southern Steel matches this season.

The zones would likely stay in place and 200 people would be allowed in each one.

The centre could operate "nearly at capacity" for players but he was unsure about spectators yet.

"The priority for us will be to make sure that all sports have got as many teams playing as they can."